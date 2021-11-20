Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Kennametal alerts:

NYSE:KMT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 334,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,420. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.