Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

