Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €132.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($150.57) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SY1. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($147.73) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($138.64) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €121.63 ($138.22).

Symrise stock opened at €130.70 ($148.52) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €118.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €117.47. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($83.50).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

