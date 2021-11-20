Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€21.00” Price Target for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.86) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WAC has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($41.48) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($35.23) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €30.50 ($34.66).

ETR WAC opened at €28.06 ($31.89) on Wednesday. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €15.12 ($17.18) and a one year high of €30.90 ($35.11). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 32.03.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

