Kerry D. Ingalls Acquires 2,000 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) COO Kerry D. Ingalls purchased 2,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $7.60 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $475.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -0.46.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

