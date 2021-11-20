Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

KRYAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

KRYAY traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $130.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,074. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of $120.43 and a 1 year high of $153.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

