KeyCorp Comments on La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

NYSE LZB opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $2,288,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,889,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,460 shares of company stock worth $5,330,990. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

