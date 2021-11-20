KeyCorp Weighs in on Public Storage’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Storage in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $12.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.40.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.62.

NYSE PSA opened at $331.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.99. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $340.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,374,000 after buying an additional 423,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,466,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,669,000 after purchasing an additional 260,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

