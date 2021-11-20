Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Short Interest Down 33.2% in October

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,418,300 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the October 14th total of 5,116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,178.7 days.

Keyera stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013. Keyera has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lowered shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.21.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

