Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Raised to $198.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

NYSE KEYS opened at $194.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $115.71 and a one year high of $196.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

