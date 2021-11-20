Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.360-$1.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $23.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.04.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

