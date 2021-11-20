Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price upped by Cowen from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KSS. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.50.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $733,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 34.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $387,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.