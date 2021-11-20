Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires 397 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.12. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

