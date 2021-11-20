Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,297 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 53,777 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $82.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

