Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,039 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 215,977 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Shares of Transocean stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,201,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,997,277. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.