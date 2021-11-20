Komodo (KMD) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.08 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $122.74 million and $3.08 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.17 or 0.00299755 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.52 or 0.00160694 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00100701 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000137 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001045 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,860,858 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

