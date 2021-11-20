Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Update

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 422,700 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the October 14th total of 552,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of KOP traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.31. 70,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,283. Koppers has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $689.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 51.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Koppers in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Koppers by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Koppers by 70.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOP. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.