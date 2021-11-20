Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Update

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 422,700 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the October 14th total of 552,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Shares of KOP traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.31. 70,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,283. Koppers has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $689.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53.
Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOP. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.
About Koppers
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.
Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.