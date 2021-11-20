Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69,681 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth about $802,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $224,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $255,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,984 shares of company stock worth $2,239,196 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KTOS opened at $20.22 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

