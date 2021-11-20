Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,719,200 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the October 14th total of 4,370,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.7 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kuaishou Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of KUASF opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. Kuaishou Technology has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $54.00.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

