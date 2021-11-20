Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the October 14th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of KUBTY opened at $108.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.85 and its 200 day moving average is $107.41. Kubota has a 12-month low of $97.57 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

