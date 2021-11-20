KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in October

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.
KUKAF stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $77.65. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.64.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
