KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in October

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

KUKAF stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $77.65. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.64.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

