KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in October

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $77.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 160. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.64. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $85.00.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

