Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$2.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.65 million.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.69-2.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,273. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.40.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

