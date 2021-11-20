LABS Group (LABS) Price Hits $0.0120 on Major Exchanges

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, LABS Group has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $24.90 million and approximately $558,328.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00070129 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00077136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00090701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.39 or 0.07344566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,920.78 or 0.99955774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,083,279,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

