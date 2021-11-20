LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Raises BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target to $17.00

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its price objective upped by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BWAY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrainsWay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrainsWay has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.83.
NASDAQ BWAY opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.63 million, a P/E ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $11.77.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 2.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 42.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.
About BrainsWay
Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.