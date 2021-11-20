LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Raises BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target to $17.00

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its price objective upped by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BWAY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrainsWay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrainsWay has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.83.

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.63 million, a P/E ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 2.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 42.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

