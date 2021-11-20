Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Price Target Raised to GBX 900 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LAND has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.01) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 767.86 ($10.03).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 743.60 ($9.72) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 704.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 706.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 600.09 ($7.84) and a one year high of GBX 762 ($9.96). The firm has a market cap of £5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.10%.

In other news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave acquired 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.