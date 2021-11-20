Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Sells $37,843.74 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $37,843.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 46,886.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,646 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,062,000 after buying an additional 1,266,511 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1,293.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,264,011 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 101.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,849,000 after buying an additional 1,070,914 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $28,500,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

