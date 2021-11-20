Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.400-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $405 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.70 million.Lantheus also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.180 EPS.

LNTH opened at $28.69 on Friday. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $103,095.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,683 shares of company stock valued at $626,113. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

