Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Cut to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$179.00 price target on the stock.

LAS.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$191.00 to C$190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

TSE:LAS.A opened at C$157.68 on Tuesday. Lassonde Industries has a 52 week low of C$155.55 and a 52 week high of C$199.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$175.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$177.81.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

