Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Latch alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LTCH. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Latch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latch presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.92.

LTCH opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTCH. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $128,835,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $58,083,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $44,244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latch (LTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.