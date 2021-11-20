Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 30,221 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,742 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 25,442 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,850 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 88,719 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,666,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH opened at $440.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $428.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.34.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.35.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

