Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $121.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $118.23 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

