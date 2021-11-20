Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $944,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 47.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $260.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $141.16 and a one year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $249.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.78.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

