Legacy Private Trust Co. Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,050.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,711.35.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,859.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,745.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,601.57. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,941.36.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $30.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

