Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after buying an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,112,652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 556,326 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,600.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 377,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,479,000 after purchasing an additional 375,009 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,384,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,644,840,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $181.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

