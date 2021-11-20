Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,093 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.95. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.22 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

