Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average is $76.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

