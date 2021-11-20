Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 38,799 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,799 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in General Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after buying an additional 4,633,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,566 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after acquiring an additional 210,526 shares during the period.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.85. The company has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $76.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

