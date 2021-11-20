Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 790 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after buying an additional 39,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,753,000 after buying an additional 33,567 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the second quarter worth $19,343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 149,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 341,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517 shares during the last quarter.

Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.19. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.63 and a twelve month high of $53.07.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.