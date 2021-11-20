LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.53

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 24463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

LZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. Equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $7,525,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

