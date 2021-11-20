Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BWG opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares in the last quarter.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

