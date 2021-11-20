Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 347.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $10,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,315,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 271.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,136,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 830,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $21.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 6.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $16,961,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,619,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,071.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,745,238 shares of company stock worth $192,669,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.