Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

