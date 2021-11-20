Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,391 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 491.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 208.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE LUMN opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

