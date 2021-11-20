Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,620 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 128.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 307,060 shares of company stock worth $30,142,102 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.69.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day moving average is $100.48.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.