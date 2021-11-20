Level Four Financial LLC Acquires 742 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Level Four Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,125,000 after acquiring an additional 301,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 288,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,447,000 after acquiring an additional 68,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $194.02 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $148.46 and a one year high of $200.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

