Level Four Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 15,242 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70,758.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC opened at $21.68 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42.

