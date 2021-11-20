Level Four Financial LLC Sells 63 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Level Four Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $195,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 310.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,023 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 12.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 133.3% during the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,842 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SE. Bank of America cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank began coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.80.

NYSE:SE opened at $309.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.59 and a beta of 1.31. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $173.70 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

