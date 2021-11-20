Level Four Financial LLC Takes $412,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rollins Financial boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,718.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 35,016 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $286.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.80. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

