Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 449,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 45.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 637,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 199,648 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,451,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LXP shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

